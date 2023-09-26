Alterity Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 17,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

