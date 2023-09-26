Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 158,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,531. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.