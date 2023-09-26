Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 98,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

