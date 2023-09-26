Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 207 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

FIS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 140,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

