Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. 381,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,556. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

