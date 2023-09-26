Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases Shares of 3,134 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $2,714,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

