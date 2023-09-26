Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 64,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

