Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $382.65 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.90. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

