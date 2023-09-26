609 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $284.42 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

