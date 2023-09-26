Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.42 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.