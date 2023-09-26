Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

