Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,685.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,082. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Jamf by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,942,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 29.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Jamf by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

