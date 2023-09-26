Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $47.13. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Omnicell shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 74,449 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicell Trading Down 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

