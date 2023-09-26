Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after buying an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 95,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,203. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

