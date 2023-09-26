Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $11.61 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,628. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

