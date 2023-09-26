iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

