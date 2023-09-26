Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $207.85. 145,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,416. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $213.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

