Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 1,006,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

