Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $603,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $103.78. 380,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

