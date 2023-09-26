Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,518. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

