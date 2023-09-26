The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.96. The stock had a trading volume of 661,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average is $212.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

