Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

