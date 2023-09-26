iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. 169,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

