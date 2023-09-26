Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,601. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.