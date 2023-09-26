Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 9,682 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.28% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

VSGX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,800 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

