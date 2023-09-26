Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 12,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 278,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

