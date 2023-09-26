Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases 743 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. 45,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $80.96.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
