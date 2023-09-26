Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 4,053 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. WPP makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 21,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

