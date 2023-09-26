Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
