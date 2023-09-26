Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

