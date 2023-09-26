CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

