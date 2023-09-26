CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
CI Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66.
CI Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CI Resources
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for CI Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.