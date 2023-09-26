Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.00

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 25900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

