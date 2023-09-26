Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.26

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 9095240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Up 76.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.