Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.02

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1626615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

