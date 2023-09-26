UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00014006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $634,622.12 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00245075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,215,235 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,215,664.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.78916082 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $509,412.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

