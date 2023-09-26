Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 154,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 105,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

