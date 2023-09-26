Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Shares Up 12.5%

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 301,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 110,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rugby Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rugby Resources Company Profile

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

