Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.20

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 108576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

