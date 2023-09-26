Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $11.80. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 4,771,961 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 715,072 shares of company stock worth $8,323,241. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

