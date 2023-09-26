Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.41

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 7464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

