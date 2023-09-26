Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.79

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 41904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

