CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.71

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.71 and last traded at C$55.71, with a volume of 9870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.