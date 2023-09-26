MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.90

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.90 and last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 22787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2450043 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

