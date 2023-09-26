Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $42.66

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.66, but opened at $43.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 238,404 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $964,242. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.