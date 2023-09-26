Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.58

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $15.73. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 766,465 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,542.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 2,578,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 914,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,534,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.