Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6696 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 187.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 54,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after purchasing an additional 825,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 72,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

