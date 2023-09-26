Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.16

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 21220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.