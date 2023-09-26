U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

