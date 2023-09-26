Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.38. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 88,670 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

