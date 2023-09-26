Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Announces GBX 0.63 Dividend

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RLE stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.32 ($0.33). 226,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.67. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 27.01 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.66 ($0.41). The company has a market cap of £47.16 million, a P/E ratio of 458.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

