Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $18.39. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 12,375,979 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

